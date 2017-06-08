Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Announces its Strongest Final Field

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The 2017 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will have its strongest field, featuring all three former champions, who currently rank in the Top 10 on the 2017 LPGA Official Money List: 2016 Champion Sei Young Kim (8th), 2015 Champion Lexi Thompson (2nd) and 2014 Champion Mirim Lee (10th).

The complete field for the 2017 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give was announced today for the tournament held June 13-18 at Blythefield Country Club.

The field consists of eight of the Top 10 women golfers on the 2017 LPGA Official Money List, as well as eight of the Top 10 players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

Other notables include Morgan Pressel, Paula Creamer, Cristie Kerr, Gerina Piller, Brittany Lincicome, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn, Lydia Ko, Michelle Wie and Stacy Lewis.

The full field can be found at meijerLPGAclassic.com.

"We are so excited to have such a strong showing of players, which is our best field yet. We believe their commitment is a testament to the community," says Cathy Cooper, director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "The support these players receive from our community is really special, and because of that, they love coming back to Grand Rapids to compete."

The 2017 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. To date, the Meijer LPGA Classic has generated more than $2.1 million for food pantries in the communities it serves.