Meijer Pharmacies Offer Immunization Clinics Across Midwest

By Natalie Taylor

Meijer pharmacies across the Midwest are holding back-to-school immunization events this weekend to help families guard against the flu before the school year kicks off. Pharmacists in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky will offer vaccinations and information about other avoidable conditions that commonly affect school children at all 235 Meijer stores on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The goal of the events is to remind parents that getting flu shots before children go back to school is a great way to minimize the spread of seasonal influenza, according to Karen Mankowski, vice president of pharmacy operations at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer.

"Most people believe the best time to get a flu shot is when the weather gets colder," says Mankowski. "But getting a flu shot before or soon after school starts can make a big difference. Once classes start, that's when viruses become, well, viral, and it becomes difficult to keep influenza from spreading."

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, it can take approximately two weeks before flu vaccinations begin to protect from the seasonal virus. Flu outbreaks can begin as early as October.

Meijer operates 235 pharmacies in its supercenters throughout the Midwest, all of which administer the vaccine without an appointment during pharmacy hours and accept most major insurance plans. Most insurances cover the flu shot at the pharmacy without a co-pay. Depending on age, health status and state regulations, Meijer offers a variety of vaccine options including:

Trivalent vaccine: Vaccines injected in the arm for $29.99. Note that limited quantities available as manufacturers are phasing out this three-strain version of the vaccine.

Quadrivalent vaccine: A vaccine that covers four strains and recommended for those four years of age and up.

A vaccine that covers four strains and recommended for those four years of age and up. HD vaccine: This is the high dose version indicated for adults 65 years of age and older that is typically covered by Medicare Part B.

Getting a flu shot, as well as other immunizations offered at Meijer, may also count as prescription credits in the mPerks Pharmacy Rewards Program, which allows customers to earn savings on shopping and gas purchases.

"There is no expiration date in receiving a flu shot, so the sooner you get your flu shot, the better chance you have of staying healthy this flu season," says Mankowski.