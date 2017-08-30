Meijer Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Meijer has been recognized by the U.S. Business Leadership Network (USBLN) and American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) as one of the Disability Equality Index (DEI) Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion, receiving a high score of 90 percent. This is the first award of its kind for the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer.

"This is a significant achievement for our company," Rick Keyes, Meijer president and CEO. "We have worked hard to diversify our workforce and create a culture where everyone is part of one team. We believe this approach helps all of us better serve our customers and contributes to dynamic growth of Meijer."

The Meijer Diversity and Inclusion team was on hand recently to receive the award during the U.S. Business Leadership Network's (USBLN) annual conference in Orlando, Fla.

The companies participating in the 2017 DEI represent 21 different sectors of the American economy, and have a total U.S. workforce of approximately 7.2 million workers, or approximately 5 percent of all American workers.

The recognition of being a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" is reserved for those companies that have scored 80 or above on the DEI. The full company list can be accessed HERE.