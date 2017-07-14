Meijer Simply Give Campaign Achieves Record Donations

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Meijer spring Simply Give campaign set a record with more than $3 million – or 33 million meals – to stock the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest, making it the most successful campaign in the program's nine-year history.

The spring success came on the heels of a record $1 million donation to the program during the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, and a record-setting year in 2016, said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving.

"The Simply Give program is making a difference in the communities we serve, and we are so thankful our customers continue to stand with us and support this incredibly worthwhile effort," Cooper said. "It's inspiring to see friends and neighbors coming together to help feed our hungry neighbors."

The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer began its Simply Give program in 2008 as a way to help local food pantries throughout the Midwest achieve their mission of feeding hungry families. Since then, nearly $32 million – or 352 million meals – has been generated for food pantries.

The program runs three times a year when food pantries need it the most: spring, fall and holiday.

During each Simply Give campaign, customers are encouraged to purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout. Once purchased, the donation is converted into a Meijer Food-Only Gift Card and donated directly to the local food pantry selected by the store for that campaign.