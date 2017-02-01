Meijer Simply Give Program Sets Record Year

By Craig Levitt

The Meijer Simply Give program set a record in 2016 with $7.8 million for food pantries throughout the Midwest, bringing the program’s overall donation to more than $28 million since its inception in 2008.

The retailer’s most recent campaign – held during the holiday season – resulted in more than $2.3 million alone for hungry families.

“It’s inspiring to see friends and neighbors come together to take care of hungry families throughout the communities we serve,” Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. “We cannot thank our customers, team members and food pantry partners enough for continuing to rise to the challenge to support this incredible program.”

The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer began its Simply Give program in 2008 as a way to help local food pantries throughout the Midwest achieve their mission of feeding hungry families. It runs three times a year when food pantries need it the most: spring, fall and holiday.

During each Simply Give campaign, customers are encouraged to purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout. Once purchased, the donation is converted into a Meijer Food-Only Gift Card and donated directly to the local food pantry selected by the store for that campaign.

“Hunger is a problem that occurs in all of our communities, which is why the funds generated from Simply Give stay local,” said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving. “The Simply Give program gives everyone a chance to work toward ensuring no one has to go without food.”