Miyoko’s Kitchen Receives Growth Equity Investment from JMK

By Natalie Taylor

Miyoko’s Kitchen, a pioneer in non-dairy, vegan cheese and butter alternatives, has received a significant minority investment from consumer-focused growth equity fund JMK Consumer Growth Partners (JMK). The investment will enable Miyoko’s Kitchen to fuel continued growth in product assortment and distribution capabilities.

A number of existing investors participated in the Series B round alongside lead investor JMK, including Obvious Ventures and Stray Dog Capital. The proceeds from the financing will be used to complete a new manufacturing facility in Petaluma, Calif., which will provide capacity that is 30 times the current level, as well as support the significant growth expected in the coming years.

“JMK and Miyoko’s Kitchen are a perfect match,” says Miyoko Schinner, founder of Miyoko’s Kitchen. “The JMK team’s understanding of food trends and their appreciation for true innovation in the food space impressed me immediately. What JMK saw in Miyoko’s was not just a food brand, but a company dedicated to a mission of human, environmental and animal health.”

Renowned vegan chef Miyoko Schinner founded Miyoko’s Kitchen in 2014, shortly after publishing her fourth cookbook, Artisan Vegan Cheese. She recognized there was a need for an artisanal vegan cheese brand that could stand alone. Miyoko Kitchen’s products are currently sold in leading retailers including Whole Foods, Natural Grocers, Wegmans, Raley’s and Trader Joe’s. As an innovative, vegan, dairy-free and award-winning brand, Miyoko’s Kitchen is at the forefront of the “better-for-you, the environment and the animals” food revolution.

“Miyoko and the Miyoko’s Kitchen team have worked very hard to build a formidable brand,” says John Kenney, co-founder of JMK. “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Miyoko and her very talented team to help fuel the next stage of the growth story.”

“We are also extremely proud to be partnering with our third female founder," adds Sarah Woelfel, co-founder of JMK. "Miyoko’s passion for her brand and its mission is admirable and inspiring and we look forward to building a bright future together.”

In addition to investing in the company as part of the current financing, CircleUp made the initial introduction of Miyoko’s Kitchen to JMK, which ultimately led to JMK’s investment.