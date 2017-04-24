Montchevre Expands NSF True North Certification To 8-Ounce Goat Cheese Logs

By Natalie Taylor

Montchevre has announced that its 8-ounce Fresh Goat Cheese Logs are now NSF Non-GMO True North Certified. Producer of the first non-GMO goat cheese, Montchevre began exploring converting to non-GMO in 2013 and launched its NSF Non-GMO True North Certified 4-ounce Fresh Goat Cheese Logs in July 2016.

Family owned and operated, Montchevre has been producing goat cheese since 1989. In January 2017, the company made a commitment to transition 20-25 additional farms to non-GMO by the end of 2017 and has successfully added 10 more farms to its non-GMO Producer Group in three months. Montchevre has also increased its trusted network of goat’s milk suppliers to include over 400 independent family owned farms across Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota and Illinois that account for the largest single pool of goat milk in the country.

“We continue to see strong consumer demand for non-GMO goat cheese and are pleased to add the NSF Non-GMO True North seal to another top-selling product,” says Arnaud Solandt, co-founder of Montchevre. “Our top priority is to remain true to the principles we were built upon and to create the highest quality products that we possibly can. Montchevre’s focus on non-GMO reaffirms our commitment to not only creating a better product, but also to investing in our farmers, our goats and the environment.”

Montchevre’s 8-ounce Fresh Goat Cheese Logs carry the NSF Non-GMO True North seal on the label. NSF Non-GMO True North assures the integrity of GMO claims and aims to grow the breadth and diversity of non-GMO/GE verified products sold for retail. Montchevre is available at independent grocers and major retailers across the U.S. including Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, HEB, Ingles Markets, Publix, Safeway, Sam’s Club, Schnucks, Smart & Final, Stop & Shop, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods. Products can also be purchased online at www.montchevre.com and shipped nationwide.