Montchevre Wins Across the Board at U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

By Natalie Taylor

Montchevre, producer of the first non-GMO goat cheese, claimed seven awards at the 2017 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest. Hosted by the Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association, the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest, is the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the country.

At the 19th biennial U.S. Championship Cheese Contest held Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis., Montchevre received the following honors:

Class: Flavored Soft Goat’s Milk Cheeses

Best of Class, Truffle Fresh Goat Cheese Log

Second, Four Pepper Fresh Goat Cheese Log

Class: Flavored Soft Goat’s Milk Cheese with Sweet Condiments

Best of Class, Blueberry Vanilla Fresh Goat Cheese Log

Class: Semi-Soft Goat’s Milk Cheeses

Best of Class, Crumbled Goat Cheese

Class: Flavored Semi-Soft Goat’s Milk Cheeses

Best of Class, Apricot & Sage Crumbled Goat Cheese

Third, Candied Cranberry Crumbled Goat Cheese

Class: Hard Goat’s Milk Cheeses

Best of Class, Trivium (in partnership with Crown Finish Caves and Creamery 333)

A record-setting 2,303 cheeses, butters and yogurts from 33 states participated in the 2017 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest.

“We couldn’t be prouder to bring home seven awards, including five Best of Class awards, at this year’s U.S. Championship Cheese Contest,” says Montchevre co-founder Arnaud Solandt. “These accolades are a true testament to our craft and the quality of our product thanks to the fresh milk supply of Montchevre’s network of more than 350 local family farms.”

Montchevre has been producing goat cheese since 1989, and launched its NSF Non-GMO True North Certified 4 -ounce Fresh Goat Cheese Logs nationwide in June 2016. In January 2017, Montchevre announced its goal of transitioning an additional 20-25 farms, within its network of more than 350 independent family farms, to non-GMO by the end of the year.