Mother’s Market Expands into Los Angeles

By GHQ staff

Natural and organic foods retailer Mother’s Market & Kitchen is expanding into the Los Angeles market with two new stores in Signal Hill and Manhattan Beach.

Mother’s currently serves Orange County, Calif., with seven locations. Customer requests drove the retailer to expand into the Los Angeles area, the company said in a release.

The new locations will offer beer and wine—with organic, biodynamic and vegan options—plus organic and humanely-raised chicken and beef, and sustainable seafood. Mother’s Market serves organic product, prepared foods, supplements, and vegetarian and specialty foods at each of its locations.

The Signal Hill store is currently under construction with plans to open in early 2018. Located at 2475 Cherry Avenue, the store will serve as the cornerstone of Signal Hill Petroleum’s new development project at Heritage Square, a mixed-use of residential and specialty retail development.

The Manhattan Beach store will reside at 1700 Rosecrans Avenue and is slated to open in the summer of 2018.

Founded in 1978, Mother’s Market & Kitchen is a natural and organic foods retailer serving Southern California. The company plans to continue its expansion into more locations in Los Angeles and Orange County.