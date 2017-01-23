NCA Names 2017 Future Leadership Program Class

By Lindsey Wojcik

Five young professionals have been selected for NCA’s 2017 Future Leadership Program. The 2017 class includes an emerging entrepreneur, several people who work for storied manufacturers within the industry, and a rising confectionery broker.

Launched last year with support from the NCSA Candy Hall of Fame, the one-year program will last for the duration of the 2017 calendar year and includes complimentary registration to NCA’s State of the Industry Conference, which will be held March 6-8 in Miami; the Sweets & Snacks Expo, which will be held May 23-25 in Chicago; NCA’s Summer Board & Leadership Strategy Meeting, which will be held July 9-11 in Colorado Springs; the Washington Forum, which will be held Sept. 12-13 in Washington, D.C.; and the Candy Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will be held October 13-15 in Tampa, Fla. Program participants will also be paired with a highly regarded leader within the confectionery industry who will serve as a formal mentor.

“The Future Leadership Program aligns perfectly with NCA’s mission to advance the industry. The five young professionals selected will build knowledge and leadership skills while raising their visibility within the confectionery community,” says John Downs, NCA president and CEO. “Congratulations to the 2017 Future Leadership Program class, a diverse group of emerging leaders that will achieve great things for our industry.”

The 2017 Future Leadership Program class is: Becca Mandru of Carlin Group, Kate McAleer of Bixby & Co., Ross Rutherford of Star Brands North America, Caitlin Servian of Just Born, Inc., and Anthony Trani of Topps Confections.

The Future Leadership program, managed by NCA’s Young Professionals Network Committee, is designed to provide support, education, access and opportunity to individuals within the confectionery industry who wish to advance into the ranks of leadership. The application process for the 2018 class will open in May.