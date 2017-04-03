NCSA Selects 11 for 2017 Candy Hall of Fame Induction

By Craig Levitt

Eleven industry leaders will be recognized by the National Confectionery Sales Association and inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame in Tampa,FL, on Saturday, October 14. The Candy Hall of Fame is the industry’s most prestigious honor, recognizing individuals who have dedicated their careers to giving back for the overall benefit of the confectionery industry.

The 2017 Candy Hall of Fame inductees are:

Peter Blommer, Blommer Chocolate Co.

Rick Brindle, Mondelez International, Inc.

Sara Clair, Brown & Haley

Ray Cote, American Chocolate Mould Co.

Basant Dwivedi, The Promotion In Motion Cos., Inc.

Mary Beth Geraci, Carlin-Group

Richard Hartel, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Scott Hartman, Rutter's Holdings Inc.

Rob Nelson, Elmer Chocolate

Dave Taiclet, 1-800-Flowers.com/Fannie May Confections

Mary Villa, URM Stores Inc.

The Candy Hall of Fame weekend will take place during the NCSA 118th Annual Meeting at the Renaissance Tampa Hotel International Plaza, October 13 to 15.

The induction ceremony will be preceded by a gala dinner featuring audio/visual presentations highlighting the honorees’ professional and personal lives. The weekend also includes the announcement of the NCSA Scholarship winners during Friday’s Welcome Reception.

The Association will host the five participants in the 2017 NCA YPN Future Leadership Program. As a sponsor of this worthy program, the NCSA will recognize the five individuals during the Friday evening reception.

The Candy Hall of Fame weekend draws hundreds of industry leaders, family members and friends from around the globe to celebrate the candy category’s best and brightest.

To be eligible, nominees must be at least 50 years of age and have worked in the business for more than 20 years.

Individuals from all disciplines are considered for this esteemed award, including scientists, manufacturers, salespeople, brokers, retail confectioners, suppliers to the category and wholesalers.