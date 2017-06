NEW Names Sarah Alter President and CEO

Chicago-area business executive Sarah Alter has been named as president and CEO of the Network of Executive Women (NEW), which is the largest women’s leadership organization serving the North American retail and consumer goods industry.

“We are thrilled to have an executive of Sarah’s caliber leading NEW," said NEW Vice Chair Lisa Walsh of PepsiCo, who led the organization’s CEO search committee. "When we started our search, we defined the CEO we needed to transform NEW and the industry we serve. Sarah fits the bill, and then some.”

Alter, former CMO for General Growth Properties, is looking forward to her role “to lead NEW during this transformative time. Given my passion for its mission, I cannot think of a more important job than growing NEW. Working with our 10,000 members, 20 regions and more than 100 partner companies, we can help even more women and diverse leaders advance.”

“NEW is at a pivot point,” Walsh continued. “Sarah will guide us as we expand our services and become a more powerful voice for gender equality and workplace transformation in our industry. She has strategic vision, proven experience in the retail, services and technology markets, financial acumen and global experience. Most important, she is savvy about leading people and has a very inclusive and engaging style.”

Alter has wide experience in the retail and financial industries and has worked internationally. She served as vice president of Discover Financial Services and vice president for digital sales and marketing at Quill.com.

At Discover Financial Services, Alter led the product strategy for all credit card features, benefits and services, increasing revenue and earning the organization a J.D. Power award for its digital experience. At Quill, she helped transform the business, increasing its digital sales from 9 percent to 65 percent of revenue. In her most recent job at General Growth Properties, Alter developed and executed business and consumer marketing strategies for 200 shopping mall properties and their top retailers.

Alter has served on a number of non-profit boards and is an accomplished fundraiser. She is an organizer of Chicago’s annual Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Gala, which has raised millions of dollars to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes. She is a high school mentor and is active in the Beyond Sports Foundation for gifted athletes.

Alter holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Northwestern University and an MBA from Harvard Business School and will be based at NEW headquarters in downtown Chicago.