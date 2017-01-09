NRF Foundation Reveals The List of People Shaping Retail’s Future in 2017

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Mikaila Ulmer - CEO, Me & the Bees Lemonade.

The NRF Foundation revealed the 25 individuals named to The List of People Shaping Retail’s Future. The honorees represent the best and brightest individuals impacting the retail industry, say, NRF officials, and will be recognized on January 15 at the NRF Foundation Gala during Retail’s BIG Show in New York City.

“Retail is driven by millions of talented and passionate individuals who are constantly changing the industry, and The List 2017 captures the very best of people making an impact,” says NRF foundation executive director Ellen Davis. “Each in their own way, this year’s honorees are shaping retail’s future and emulate the very best of what retail represents.”

Now in its third year, the Gala brings together hundreds of industry executives to honor those named to The List and award scholarships to students working hard to become the next generation of retail leaders. In addition to celebrating The List at the Gala, NRF will also recognize Nike Chairman, President and CEO Mark Parker as “The Visionary,” a new honor for an inspiring leader with a long record of spearheading change in the industry.

The List of People Shaping Retail’s Future 2017 include:

Disruptors:

Brad Bogolea – Co-Founder and CEO, Simbe Robotics

Anthony Bruce – Co-Founder and CEO, Applied Predictive Technologies

Christine Hunsicker – Founder and CEO, Gwynnie Bee

Dominik Richter – Founder & CEO, HelloFresh Global

Tristan Walker – Founder and CEO, Walker and Company Brands

Dreamers:

Stefanie Botelho – Founder and CEO, Fitzroy Toys

Chieh Huang – Co-Founder and CEO, Boxed Wholesale

Michelle Lam – Co-Founder and CEO, True&Co.

Kavita Shukla – Inventor and Founder, FreshPaper

Mikaila Ulmer – Founder and CEO, Me & the Bees Lemonade

Givers:

James Brett – President, West Elm

Emily Avedikian – Founder and Director, Keeps Boutique at The Gatehouse

Roslyn S. Jaffe – Co-Founder, Secretary & Director Emeritus, Ascena Retail Group

Drew Ann Long – Inventor, Caroline’s Cart

Monika Wiela – CEO and Founder, Give Back Box®

Influencers:

Lisa Clyde – Global Head of Consumer & Retail Investment Banking, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jason Goldberg – SVP, Content & Commerce, SapientRazorfish

David Lawenda – Vice President, Global Marketing Solutions – US, Facebook

Wendy Liebmann – Founder, CEO and Chief Shopper, WSL Strategic Retail

Phil Wahba – Senior Writer, Fortune

Power Players:

Scott Dahnke – Global Co-CEO, L Catterton

Kevin Hofmann – President, Online and Chief Marketing Officer, The Home Depot

Steven Lowy – Co-CEO, Westfield Corporation

Toni M. Miller – Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Administration Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Boscov’s Department Store, LLC

Marisa Thalberg – Chief Marketing Officer, Taco Bell Corp.