National Confectioners Association Names Most Innovative New Product Award Winners

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Recognizing the latest innovations in candy and snacks, the National Confectioners Association (NCA) announced its 2017 Most Innovative New Product Award winners. The award winners – including those for Best in Show and the newly added Small Business Innovator – represent the most creative, innovative and fun products that the industry has to offer, NCA officials say.

The winners were selected from nearly 370 new product award entries across nine candy and snack categories: chocolate; non-chocolate; sweet; salty; savory; novelty; seasonal; gourmet/premium; and gum & mints. Product submissions were rated based on four weighted criteria: taste, packaging, innovation and go-to market feasibility.

"The amount of innovation and creativity we have seen over the past six years of the award's existence has gotten more sophisticated and highly competitive," says John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association. "Any product nominated during this process should be very proud. Submissions continue to grow by double digits each year which points to the important role innovation plays in the candy and snack categories."

This year's Best in Show award went to The Hershey Company for Reese's Crunchers.

The judges presented the first Small Business Innovator Award to Montreal-based Buddha Brands Company for Hungry Buddah Probiotic Coconut Chips in Cheeky Chocolate. This inaugural award recognizes companies with net sales under $500,000, giving them the opportunity to shine and gain recognition amongst with well-established peers.

This year's nominees and winners are:

Chocolate Winner: MARS Chocolate North America - M&M's Caramel Chocolate Candies

Nominees:

The Hershey Company – Reese's Crunchy Cookie Cups

Mondelez International, Inc. – Oreo Chocolate Candy Bar

Ferrero USA, Inc. – Kinder Joy

Edward Marc Brands – Edward Marc Chocolatier Coconut Almonds with Dark Chocolate

Non-Chocolate Winner: Jelly Belly Candy Company - Jelly Belly Krispy Kreme Gift Box

Nominees:

Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company – Starburst Sweet Heat

Albanese Confectionery – Albanese World's Best Sherbet Gummi Bears

Nestlé USA – SweeTARTS Whipped & Tangy

Just Born Quality Confections - MIKE & IKE SOUR-LICOUS Fruit Punch flavored candies

Sweet Snacks Winner: Nestlé USA – Nerds Lucha Grande - Mango Chile and Guava

Nominees:

Charms Company – Andes Creme de Menthe Snap Bar

Edward Marc Brands, Inc. – Snappers Milk Chocolate Caramel Macchiato Snappers

Setton Farms – Pistachios + Blueberry infused Cranberries & Coconut Chewy Bites

Brownie Brittle, LLC – Gluten Free Dark Chocolate Sea Salt

Salty Snacks Winner: The Daily Crave – Gouda & Romano Cheese Quinoa Chips

Nominees:

TwistCheez – Hickory Smoke

Jack Link's Beef Jerky – AM Hot and Spicy Breakfast Sausage

The Hershey Company – Hershey's Popped Snack Mix

Twang Partners, LTD. – TWANGERZ Sriracha Salt

Savory Snacks Winner: Snyder's-Lance, Inc. – Wholey Cheese! / Mild Cheddar

Nominees:

Alli & Rose – Tropical Fields Crunchy Seaweed Rice Bites

Chef's Cut Real Jerky – Protein Packs - Real Steak Jerky, Original Recipe Cheddar Cheese

Hawaiian Host, Inc. – Mauna Loa Mango Chipotle Macadamias

goodnessKNOWS – Blueberry & Almond

Novelty/Licensed Winner: Ferrara Candy Co. TROLLI SOUR BRITE DIP'N CRAWLERS

Nominees:

Pez Candy, Inc. – Smurfs Gift Tin

Jelly Belly Candy Company – Jelly Belly Mixed Emotions

Galerie - Dylan's Candy Bar Secret Message Lollipop

Jel Sert Company – Airheads White Mystery Freezer Bars

Seasonal Winner: Ghirardelli Chocolate Company - Ghirardelli Chocolate Strawberry Bark

Nominees:

Ferrara Candy Co. – Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers Minis Hairy Heart Gift Heart

Pez Candy, Inc. – Christmas Ornament with Mini Dispensers

Impact Confections, Inc. – WARHEADS - Chewy Bunnies - Assorted Flavors

The Matzo Project – Salted Matzo

Gourmet Winner: Las Olas Confections and Snacks – Anastasia Coconut Cashew Crunch Dark Chocolate Drizzle

Nominees:

Newfangled Confections – Frittle Candy - Original

Edward Marc Brands – Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Medallions

Bixby – Nutty For Me Bixby Bites

That's How We Roll – Mrs. Thinster's Cookie Thins Meyer Lemon

Gum & Mints Winner: Ferrero USA, Inc. – Tic Tac Gum Freshmint

Nominees:

Perfetti Van Melle USA, Inc. – Airheads Gum, Watermelon

The Hershey Company – Breath Savers Protect

Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company – Extra Chewy Mints

Mondelez International, Inc. – Purely Trident Peppermint

Earlier this month, five leading global confectionery companies announced a commitment with the Partnership for a Healthier America to provide consumers with more information, options and support as they enjoy their favorite treats. Consumers can learn more about this initiative at the newly established AlwaysATreat.com.

"The commitment recently announced by Mars Chocolate, Wrigley, Nestlé, Ferrero, Russell Stover, Lindt, Ghirardelli and Ferrara Candy Company to create more options in innovative packaging and products, and to educate consumers about how chocolate and candy can play a unique role in a happy, balanced lifestyle, is the first step on our journey to help consumers manage their sugar intake," Downs says. "We're so pleased that the panel of retail experts who are part of our awards panel recognized the leadership and innovation of these five companies in bringing new products to market."