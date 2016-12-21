National Co+op Grocers Donates to Fair Food Network

By Rebekah Marcarelli

National Co+op Grocers revealed that is has made a $50,000 donation to Fair Food Network to support growing its healthy food incentive program to retail food co-ops nationwide. The donation was made on behalf of National Co+op Grocers' 151 member and associate co-ops.

Fair Food Network (Fair Food) is a national nonprofit pioneering solutions that support farmers, strengthen local economies and increase access to healthy food in underserved communities. “NCG is proud to contribute to Fair Food’s mission and efforts, honoring co-ops’ core value of social responsibility and upholding one of the seven cooperative principles, concern for community,” says Robynn Shrader, NCG’s chief executive officer.

Fair Food Network is perhaps best known for developing Double Up Food Bucks, a healthy food incentive program that increases low-income shoppers’ ability to purchase fruits and vegetables while supporting local growers, company officials say. Since the 2009 launch of Double Up in Michigan, SNAP shoppers have spent more than $8 million in combined Double Up and SNAP benefits on fresh food.

The Double Up model is being implemented in nearly 20 states. Fair Food provides technical support to retail food co-ops that wish to offer this program in their community. NCG’s contribution will help Fair Food strengthen this work.