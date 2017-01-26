National Pork Board and Carlos Ponce Bring 'El Sabor de Hoy' to Latinos

By Craig Levitt

When it comes to pork, there has never been a better time than now to make something delicious. That is why the National Pork Board (NPB) launched the 'El Sabor de Hoy' campaign, aimed at Hispanic consumers in the U.S. The campaign will create awareness of pork's unmatched flavor and now value making it the ideal protein on any occasion for Hispanic consumers.

"The time to indulge with pork and make delicious dishes for family and friends is now," said Jose de Jesus, director of multicultural marketing at the National Pork Board.

NPB has enlisted multifaceted Puerto Rican actor, singer-songwriter, host and pork lover, Carlos Ponce, to heat up kitchens across America and bring 'El Sabor de Hoy' campaign to life. It will also include a national sweepstakes that gives fans a chance to win a round trip to Miami to meet Ponce and be his guest at a pork event during one of the country's favorite food events, the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival. The festival takes place in Miami from February 22-26, and all proceeds from the Festival benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.

"My many passions in life call for a fast-paced lifestyle. I always fall short with time but never to enjoy a great meal, and that is why I always choose pork daily as the main protagonist of my meals," said Carlos Ponce. "Pork is quick and easy to stir up and keeps me in shape and feeling good for those everyday moments."

NPB has also partnered with five-time James Beard Award nominee Chef Jose Mendin to create 10 delicious, easy-to-prepare and budget-friendly recipes that will inspire Latino consumers to indulge with pork. The recipes, which include 30-second hyper lapse how-to videos, will be promoted on PorkTeInspira.com and other social media platforms.

"I have a passion for cooking with pork and ribs, loin and ham are some of my favorite cuts," said Chef Mendin. "With these recipes consumers will learn how easy it is to create delicious and flavorful pork dishes at any time for family and friends."

'El Sabor de Hoy,' will also come to life via a series of light-hearted videos by some of the funniest and most recognizable social media personalities and digital talents in the country today including Los Pichy Boys, LeJuan James and the Mexican Gueys. These celebrity influencers will illustrate their own pork moments with a comical and unique Latino twist. The first video by the Cuban duo "Los Pichy Boys" will show how two Cuban-American guys and friends indulge with pork for the big game.

The video series will also appear on the @PorkTeInspira social media channels and website throughout the season.