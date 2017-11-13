Natural Grocers Discounts Eggs for NPower Members

By GHQ staff

Natural Grocers is offering discounted egg pricing exclusively to members of its {N}power loyalty program now through Dec. 31.

“Eating healthy, high-quality food doesn’t have to be expensive,” Kemper Isely, co-president at Natural Grocers, based in Lakewood, Colo., said in a release. “Our {N}power price promotions provide even more proof that always affordable prices can be achieved even as we continue to raise standards.”

{N}power is Natural Grocers rewards program providing customers with special discounts, coupons, club memberships and promotional pricing. Special egg pricing for {N}power members includes:

$1.99 per dozen for 100% free-range eggs.

$2.99 per dozen for 100% organic free-range eggs.

$3.99 per dozen for pasture-raised eggs.

In June, Compassion in World Farming awarded Natural Grocers the international Good Egg Award in recognition of its development of an innovative supply chain of 100% free-range eggs – the first exclusively free-range egg supply chain in the U.S. major retail grocery industry.

The retailer launched the 100% free-range egg supply chain in 2016, assuring consumers that Natural Grocers will offer only free-range eggs at affordable prices.

“We hope to inspire other companies around the world to follow our example and to realize that it is possible to offer the highest-quality products at affordable prices,” Isely said. “We are here to show that a just, sustainable and equitable food system is possible.”