Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Natural Grocers Discounts Eggs for NPower Members

By GHQ staff

Published:

Natural Grocers is offering discounted egg pricing exclusively to members of its {N}power loyalty program now through Dec. 31.

“Eating healthy, high-quality food doesn’t have to be expensive,” Kemper Isely, co-president at Natural Grocers, based in Lakewood, Colo., said in a release. “Our {N}power price promotions provide even more proof that always affordable prices can be achieved even as we continue to raise standards.”

{N}power is Natural Grocers rewards program providing customers with special discounts, coupons, club memberships and promotional pricing. Special egg pricing for {N}power members includes:

  • $1.99 per dozen for 100% free-range eggs.
  • $2.99 per dozen for 100% organic free-range eggs.
  • $3.99 per dozen for pasture-raised eggs.

In June, Compassion in World Farming awarded Natural Grocers the international Good Egg Award in recognition of its development of an innovative supply chain of 100% free-range eggs – the first exclusively free-range egg supply chain in the U.S. major retail grocery industry.

The retailer launched the 100% free-range egg supply chain in 2016, assuring consumers that Natural Grocers will offer only free-range eggs at affordable prices.

“We hope to inspire other companies around the world to follow our example and to realize that it is possible to offer the highest-quality products at affordable prices,” Isely said. “We are here to show that a just, sustainable and equitable food system is possible.”

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

An apple by any other name...

Nonfoods Talk: Right on Target

Mighty Leaf Tea Celebrates 20th Anniversary with New Brand Look

Fisher Nuts Earns American Heart Association Certification for Nine Products

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Southeastern Grocers Mulls Chapter 11 as Debts Come Due

Kroger Shakes Up Top Executive Ranks

HowGood Expands Partnership With Giant Food

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Aims to Open 20 More Stores in 2017

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags