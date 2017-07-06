Natural Grocers' Downtown Denver Store Relocates to RiNo

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Natural Grocers will be relocating its downtown Denver store to the River North (RiNo) neighborhood, an area often called a "food desert" by residents. The store will officially open on Thursday, July 27.

Natural Grocers' downtown store on 15th Street will be closed on July 25 and 26, reopening on July 27 at the new store location in RiNo.

"Most of Northeast Denver, including RiNo, is a food desert; there simply aren't enough quality food options within walking distance to the community," says Denver City council president, Albus Brooks. "What makes this even more valuable is that Natural Grocers is a Colorado company that educates the community about health and sustainability."

Natural Grocers provides 100 percent USDA certified organic produce, 100 percent free range eggs, 100 percent pasture-based dairy, naturally raised meats and other high-quality food items at Always Affordable prices. The store will also provide free science-based nutrition education classes and a nutritional health coach who will offer free health coaching sessions at the store.

The store will also feature a new concept for the company: "Cottage Wine and Craft Beer," a nook where customers can purchase specialty alcoholic beverages such as craft beer, organic and biodynamic wine and hard cider. This marks the first time in the company's 62 year history that it has sold alcoholic beverages at any store.

The first 100 people in line on opening day will get to spin a prize wheel for a chance to win a variety of gifts, such as NOW supplements, Nova chocolate and Natural Grocers-branded items like cutting boards, cooler bags and coupons to use in the store.

The store will host a free community ice-cream social from 4 to 6 p.m. on July 27.

Opening day activities include:

8:30 a.m. - Official ribbon cutting with Mayor Michael B. Hancock

8:30 to 10:30 a.m. - 'Rise and Shine, It's Muffin Time,' a gluten-free muffin sampling event

All Day -- Vendor demonstrations throughout the store

4 to 6 p.m. -- Ice Cream Social featuring pasture-based dairy and non-dairy ice cream

The new RiNo store will feature a mix of national brands and a selection of locally produced products in a small, neighborhood market environment. The store will also feature a Nutritional Health Coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public. The store will be open seven days a week.