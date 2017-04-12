Natural Grocers Features Environment Conscious Companies in Honor of Earth Day

By Rebekah Marcarelli

This year Natural Grocers will feature and promote earth-friendly food vendors through a three-day celebration in stores and on the web to help increase awareness of the stories behind the scenes of some of the company's top-selling products.

From April 21 – 23, Natural Grocers will feature eight product vendors that demonstrate exceptional environmental responsibility and provide high-quality products for consumers.

Featured stories will be available on the Natural Grocers' Facebook page. In addition, customers can visit a Natural Grocers store from April 21 – 23 for special deals on products from each vendor.

"We go to great lengths to find products that truly embody our principles and resonate with what's important to our customers," says Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' co-president. "The vendors we've chosen for our Earth Day celebration stand out for their quality, social impact and dedication to healthy food, so we're very excited to share their stories with our customers."

Featured vendors include: