Natural Grocers Sponsors Fundraiser for Organic Farmers Association

By Natalie Taylor

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is sponsoring a month-long national fundraiser for the Organic Farmers Association (OFA) to celebrate its more than 30-year history of selling 100-percent organically-grown produce. The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $100,000 for the OFA during the month of September, which is Organic Harvest Month.

“There are only about 17,000 certified organic farms in the United States, compared to the more than two million conventional farms,” says Heather Isely, EVP, Natural Grocers. “The Organic Farmers Association supports the organic farmer by elevating their influence on issues that matter to them. Better policy means more opportunities to increase organic acreage and improve the economic viability of organic farming methods, which makes organic farming a more attractive option.”

Sponsored by Rodale Institute, the OFA was founded in 2016 to unite organic farmers for a better future together. Throughout September, Natural Grocers' customers will have the opportunity to make contributions at any one of Natural Grocers' 140 store locations. Donations to the OFA will help unite organic farms around the country, create scholarship programs, provide organic farmers with a national voice on state and federal policy, increase organic farm acreage and expand the number of organic family farms.

"Supporting this fundraiser is a great opportunity to vote with your dollars and tell America the kind of food system you want to see and support,” says Kate Mendenhall, director of the OFA.

Americans are currently spending more than $47 billion on organic foods and products annually. Demand is expected to increase as more people become aware of the benefits of eating nutrient dense and flavorful organic foods, free from chemicals and genetically modified organisms. The OFA's mission is to provide a robust and unified national voice for domestic certified organic producers, advocating for policies that not only ensure organic farms will thrive, but reinforce collaboration among other states, regional and national organic farmer organizations.

"Laws and regulations influence so much of what ends up on our plates," Mendenhall adds. "Natural Grocers' and their customers' generous support will allow us to better represent and directly support the individual organic farmer, ensuring we're incentivizing all farmers to grow healthy food in a way that helps farm families and protects the environment."

Lakewood, Colo.-based Natural Grocers is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices.