Natural Grocers to Celebrate 62nd Anniversary

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Natural Grocers will celebrate its 62nd anniversary with ice cream socials, hourly price giveaways and 50-percent off deals at each of its 140 stores in 19 states on Thursday, Aug. 17. Customers can visit any Natural Grocers store location to take part in the festivities.

"Our anniversary celebration is an exciting time because it also commemorates our founder, my mother Margaret Isely, who persevered to build a company that truly supports the community," said Heather Isely, EVP, Natural Grocers. "We started celebrating two years ago for our 60th anniversary and quickly realized that this event will become a part of our culture for years to come."

Anniversary events will include:

Free Natural Grocers shopping bag with purchase

Free coloring book with purchase, while supplies last

Prize giveaways every hour, on the hour

Dairy-Free Chocolate Powerhouse Pudding recipe demonstration and sampling from noon to 2 p.m.

Free ice-cream social from 4-6 p.m. featuring dairy and non-dairy sundaes and root beer floats

50-percent off its Every Day Affordable Price on a selection of popular items (listed below)

Double points for {N}power loyalty program members

On Aug. 17, customers can enter a drawing to win one company-wide grand prize consisting of an Alaskan Cruise for two, compliments of C20 Pure Coconut Water. In addition, all stores will have drawings for the following prizes:

One Fitbit Alta, compliments of Natural Factors

One GoPro, compliments of C20 Pure Coconut Water

$62 Natural Grocers gift card

One copy of Earl Mindell's New Vitamin Bible

Natural Grocers freezer bags, lunch boxes, growlers, cutting boards, and caps

Stores will offer anniversary deals of 50-percent off the following items (limit 6 per person):