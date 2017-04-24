New Hershey Commitment Expands 200 Calorie Portion Options

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Hershey Co. revealed new commitments that will increase the visibility of nutrition information and portion options as part of its ongoing efforts to offer a broad range of snacks and clear information. This builds on Hershey’s ongoing commitment to provide choice and transparency.

By 2022, Hershey will make 50 percent of its total portfolio of individually wrapped standard- and king-size confectionery products with 200 calories or less. In addition, 100 percent of Hershey standard- and king-size confectionery products will have easy-to-read front-of-pack calorie labels by the end of next year. Hershey is the first confectionery and snacking company to make such a commitment for its entire standard- and king-size range of products.

“Consumers are at the heart of all that we do and we have been at the forefront of providing the choice and transparency they want,” says Michele Buck, president and chief executive officer, The Hershey Co. “We aim to delight our consumers and these steps will provide an even wider range of portion options and clear information to help them select treats that fit their lifestyle.”

Currently, about 31 percent of Hershey standard- and king-size confectionery products are already 200 calories or less and 70 percent of products carry the Facts Up Front calorie label. Through these new commitments:

100 percent of Hershey standard- and king-size confectionery products will carry the Facts Up Front calorie label by the end of 2018;

New king-size options that enable consumers to more easily share or save a piece for later will be available by 2020; and

50 percent of Hershey’s total offering of individually wrapped standard- and king-size confectionery products will be 200 calories or less by 2022.

Hershey expects that the 200 calorie commitment will be achieved through a combination of reformulation, innovative new products and adjusting the size of certain items in the portfolio.