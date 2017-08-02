Nielsen Expands Relationships With ALDI and Market Basket

By Natalie Taylor

Nielsen has expanded its preferred analytic relationships with ALDI and Market Basket. Nielsen will now be ALDI’s preferred data and analytics provider for integrated analytics data around shopper panel, custom retail analytics and advertising effectiveness, covering nearly 1,700 stores in 35 states across the U.S. Its expanded relationship with DeMoulas Super Markets Inc. will cover measurement and analytic services under the Market Basket grocery retail name.

“We are pleased to continue our great relationship and the work we do with Market Basket stores,” said Rob Hill, EVP, retail services at Nielsen. “This will be an exciting next chapter, as we work together to further grow Market Basket’s momentum within the New England Market.”

Under its agreement with ALDI, Nielsen will provide the grocer with consumer-sourced panel data, custom retail analytics and advertising effectiveness. Nielsen’s combined consumer panel and advertising effectiveness analytics is the only integrated data set of this capacity, according to company officials, and will provide ALDI with a deeper view of shopper panel data and the role of advertising.

“We are continually creating a better grocery store for our customers,” said Scott Patton, VP of corporate buying at ALDI. “We selected Nielsen for its differentiation of consumer and retail data in the marketplace, so we can continue to focus on doing what we do best—save people money on their grocery bills.”