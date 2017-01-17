Edit ModuleShow Tags
Nielsen Highlights Top Fresh Organic Products of 2016



As health and wellness becomes an increasingly mainstream trend with consumers, living a healthy lifestyle supported by natural/organics products continues to be important to the U.S. shopper.

Retailers are taking notice and responding to this trend, according to Nielsen. Organic products are increasing in quantity across shelves and categories in the store. In the U.S. alone, volume sales of products with an organic claim on the package grew 13.1 percent over the 52 weeks ended July 30, 2016.

Organic produce and fresh items have been around for a long time and may have started this trend years ago. Today, these goods are reaping the benefits of high sales and increased awareness with consumers. But organic products are rapidly growing across every department in the store, and with 48 percent of U.S. consumers choosing local, natural and organic products when possible, there is a huge growth opportunity for retailers and manufacturers who offer organic product assortments.

While consumers are focused on health and wellness, price is still a factor. The good news is that many retailers and manufacturers are getting the price right between organic and conventional, say Nielsen officials. This can help keep consumers from switching within the category, but instead bringing new consumers in with new organic varieties.

Across the fresh category in the perimeter, Nielsen has released the top organic sales categories that captured America’s attention in 2016.

