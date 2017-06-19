Nino Salvaggio and Bloomfield Plaza Shopping Center Announce New Bloomfield Township Store

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Kirk Taylor, president of the fresh gourmet market Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace, and Mark Kogan, managing member of the Bloomfield Plaza Shopping Center, announced a long-term lease agreement has been signed for a new store in Bloomfield Plaza, located at the southwest corner of Telegraph and Maple roads in Bloomfield Township.

The 42,000-square-foot space, formerly occupied by Kroger, will feature an extensive fresh produce department, premier meat selection with a neighborhood butcher shop experience, fresh artisan bakery, vast assortment of wines and beer from around the world, floral, expanded prepared foods-to-go and kosher sections and more. The store also will have a café and coffee bar. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer, with a grand opening planned for spring 2018. Approximately 200 jobs will be created.

Taylor, along with his partners, Leo Salvaggio and Andrea and Frank Nicolella, the children of late founder Nino Salvaggio, will continue the company’s commitment to value and quality, excellent customer service and community support and involvement. Birmingham-based Ron & Roman, the firm that has worked with the Salvaggio company for years, is actively working on the design.

“On behalf of the entire Nino Salvaggio family, we are excited to return to the Bloomfield area,” says Taylor. “Our new store will be a wonderful complement to the current offerings in Bloomfield Plaza and the surrounding area, as well as meet customer demand for our specialty products and services. It will represent all Nino Salvaggio has to offer, but it will definitely have its own unique vibe and certainly cater to our customers’ needs in the community.”

Nino Salvaggio currently operates three stores in the Detroit area: Clinton Township, St. Clair Shores and Troy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nino Salvaggio to our Bloomfield Plaza center,” said Kogan. “The addition of this popular specialty grocer will definitely be an asset to our center and the community.”

Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace will be joining Trader Joe’s, Sav-On Drugs, Pet People, Relax the Back, MB Jewelers, Planet Fitness, Maple Theater, Gallery Restaurant, Steve’s Deli, Bagger Dave’s, Dairy Queen, Frames Unlimited, UPS, Liquid Salon and other fine retailers.