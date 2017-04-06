Nominations Open For Two New United Fresh Innovation Awards

By Natalie Taylor

The nomination period is now open for United Fresh’s two new personal achievement awards: the United FreshMKT Achievement Award and United FreshTEC Achievement Award. Each award will honor an individual who has made significant innovations in advancing the fresh produce industry through marketing and merchandising, and technology, respectively. The awards will be presented during the new United FreshMKT and United FreshTEC Conferences in Chicago on Tuesday June 13, 2017.

“The fresh produce community is constantly adopting new strategies for growth at an innovative pace,” says Tom Stenzel, president and CEO, United Fresh. “From new varieties, brands and merchandising solutions to advancements in automation, harvesting technologies and more, these awards shine a spotlight on the visionaries who are advancing their businesses and charting the path towards a smarter future for the fresh produce community at large.”

The FreshMKT Conference will kick off with a look at the changing face of fresh foods presented by Tony Sarsam, CEO of Ready Pac Foods. The conference will continue with expert discussions focused on consumer trends, how the “foodie” culture is created and the experience of consuming food, and also will explore growth opportunities on the horizon of fresh foods.

In similar fashion, the FreshTEC Conference will kick off with a look at the future of fresh technology presented by Taylor Farms CEO, Bruce Taylor, followed by expert discussions focused on pre- and post-harvest automation, food safety in packing and processing operations, and an intense look at controlled growing environments.

Co-located with the International Floriculture Expo and the Global Cold Chain Expo, United Fresh 2017 provides the most comprehensive global view of the fresh produce industry. Thousands of leaders in retail, fresh produce, floral and cold chain logistics will gather in Chicago, June 13-15, in search of unique products and the opportunity to enhance relationships with business partners.