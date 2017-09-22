NorCal Food Sources Add Bitcoin, Auto Check-Cashing Kiosks

By Natalie Taylor

Select Food Source grocery stores in Northern California have installed three automated check-cashing kiosks from First Bitcoin Capital Corp. (BITCF) and SAMCO Financial. BITCF ordered the kiosks as a pilot test to integrate Bitcoin ATM functionality into self-service check-cashing kiosks nationwide. During the pilot, BITCF is offering discounted check-cashing services and promoting through online advertising, in-store signage and special events.

SAMCO’s web-enabled check-cashing kiosks merge exclusive check-cashing abilities with Internet-based applications. Both companies are now developing Bitcoin buy/sell capabilities to be integrated into a nationwide network of a growing number of kiosks, which SAMCO already has in place. The new services will include Bitcoin ATM transactions, money orders and transfers, as well as check cashing.

Food Source store customers currently have immediate touchscreen access to advanced services, such as check cashing with Bitcoin transactions soon to be integrated. BITCF is conducting pilot tests and studying customer acceptance of the check-cashing kiosks at the following Food Source locations:

6366 Mack Rd., Sacramento, CA 95823

4401 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817

430 Elkhorn Blvd., Rio Linda, CA 95673

The Sacramento locations already have operating kiosks, while the Rio Linda kiosk is set to become operational this week.

Fees for the check-cashing services will be competitive, according to company officials. Food Source customers will be able to cash any type of valid check, including government-issued, payroll and others. To cash a check, customers can insert the ID card and check, then enter their information via touchscreen at the SAMCO kiosk, which then validates the information, verifies the customer’s identity, performs an online check authorization and issues an approval or decline back to the consumer.

According to CoinRadar.com, as of 2017, there are only a total of 571 bitcoin ATMs in the entire U.S. Due to the low number of Bitcoin ATM locations nationwide, there is a huge demand from customers seeking to buy or sell bitcoins for cash. Providing a check-cashing self-service kiosk with a Bitcoin ATM in strategic high-traffic retail locations, like c-stores and supermarkets, benefits consumers while providing an opportunity for retailers to increase revenue, say company officials.