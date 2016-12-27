Norseland Partners with Parmareggio

By Lindsey Wojcik

John J. Sullivan, CEO and president of Norseland, Inc. and Ivano Chezzi, president of Parmareggio.

Parmareggio, the maker of the Italian Parmissimo brand of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and a co-operative of manufacturers and dairies, has entered a partnership with Norseland, Inc., the exclusive importer of Jarlsberg cheese and a leading marketer of specialty food products in the U.S. The partnership will be effective January 2017.

The alliance will accelerate sales growth of Parmissimo and strengthen both companies’ brand positions in the U.S. market.

“This partnership compliments our premium brand portfolio,” says John J. Sullivan, CEO and president of Norseland, Inc. “Parmissimo represents a company with strong values, deep routed in tradition and quality.”

“Norseland has a dominant position in America in the specialty cheese market,” says Ivano Chezzi, president of Parmareggio. “Parmareggio, the main producer of Parmigiano Reggiano in the world, is proud to be alongside Norseland who, just like us, believes in the values of cooperation to enhance the Parmissimo brand of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese in the U.S. market.”