Norwich Big Y Is Reborn

By Craig Levitt

Big Y Foods has completed the renovations at their Norwich, CT World Class Market at 234 Salem Turnpike. This past $1.3 million renovation effort began in January and included major renovations in many areas of the 56,349 square foot store and various new additions in response to changing customer needs.

The upgraded sales floor now features the all-new Living Well Eating Smart section, which offers hundreds of organic, natural and gluten free products in grocery, health and beauty, dairy and frozen foods, freshly ground nut butters and an ample selection of bulk dry foods. A sushi department, complete with an on-site sushi chef has also been added. Additionally, an all-new chicken wing bar has been installed to further enhance the store’s lineup of freshly prepared foods.

New décor and fixtures in many departments, including bakery, produce, and seafood will showcase even more products than ever before. Additional improvements include new flooring, an expanded beer area, and a café.

Big Y in Norwich originally opened in December of 1995. The store’s most recent previous remodel was in May 2005, at a cost of $2.2 million. The store is open from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day.