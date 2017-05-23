Ocean Spray and Oppy Extend Partnership

By Natalie Taylor

In a natural extension of the relationship formed in 2003 to market Ocean Spray fresh cranberries, Oppy and its partner berry growers are now shipping fresh strawberries and blueberries from California under an Ocean Spray brand.

Ultimately, a range of berries, including blackberries and raspberries, will join strawberries and blueberries as part of the Family Farmer Owned brand of fresh produce. The program expands Oppy's berry offerings and establishes a year-round fresh berry presence for the Ocean Spray brand.

"Ocean Spray was founded by three cranberry growers looking to expand the market for their fruit," says Clark Reinhard, vice president of innovation for Ocean Spray. "The brand is well known across multiple grocery aisles, but our presence in produce has been limited to just a few months of the year. The perimeter of the grocery store is growing fast and by collaborating with Oppy, our brand will be on fresh, high quality produce from family farms year round."

The Ocean Spray brand reinforces Oppy's strategic push in the berry category, according to James Milne, vice president of marketing. "We conducted extensive research throughout North America over the past year and discovered a genuine enthusiasm for berries. There is a clear opportunity for a strong brand like Ocean Spray to enter the market and capture people's imaginations. This new innovation will disrupt an established category and offer a surprising new berry experience to the trade and consumers alike," he says.

Following California strawberries and blueberries, the Ocean Spray Family Farmer Owned brand will feature fruit produced by Oppy domestic berry growers in the Pacific Northwest, British Columbia and its international network of family farmers.

"Consumers should ultimately understand that when they see the Ocean Spray logo anywhere in the world they are supporting family farms, the same way they do buying at their local farmer's market," says Reinhard. "While cranberries remain at the heart of what we do, bringing other berries to market under the same brand will be a huge benefit to growers, retailers and ultimately the consumer."

"Partnering with Ocean Spray enables us to simultaneously deliver new value to our grower partners and our retail customers," says David Smith, Oppy president and chief marketing officer. "Berry growers everywhere understand the stature of the Ocean Spray brand and are engaging with the opportunity. Meanwhile, we're providing our retail partners the exciting option of high quality strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries packed in a label of high consumer awareness and appeal."

Smith notes that the timing is advantageous for all, with berry category sales at retail elevating 15 percent in the last two years, while also realizing average price-per-pound gains. IRI data shows that berry sales volume has increased throughout the U.S., while branded produce is earning greater dollar share throughout the category.