Oneonta Starr Ranch Growers Continues to Increase Organics

By Natalie Taylor

With organic apple production increasing both domestically and with New Zealand partners, Oneonta Starr Ranch Growers (OSRG) has expanded its program and brought on category manager, Dan Davis, to manage the company’s organic supply base.

Davis brings nearly 20 years of experience in organic fruit production and will be responsible for strategy and management of the supply base on all Oneonta organic programs to ensure the right grower base, the right varieties and the right packaging to meet customer needs.

“We are very excited about adding Dan to the team,” says Scott Marboe, marketing director, OSRG. “His knowledge and experience will really take our programs to the next level.”

Davis notes that the operation’s “full line of different commodities makes it easier to use Oneonta as a one-stop shop for organic needs.”

As the 2017 Washington organic apples season comes to a close, imports from New Zealand bolster Oneonta’s supplies and provide retail customers with year-round organics.

“This is the second year of a great partnership with Fern Ridge Fresh in New Zealand, and the program has increased dramatically,” says Bruce Turner, national marketing representative, OSRG. “Importing from the Southern Hemisphere gives us the ability to meet the growing retail demand for high quality organic apples, and we’re providing all the right varieties—Royal Gala, Fuji, Granny Smith and Pink Lady.”

The popular varieties are available in 18-kg tray packs and 2- and 3-pound pouch and poly bags. OSRG has also brought back its “Southern Starr” label for the bags, Turner adds. The company expects significant increases in volume to hit this fall.

“By 2019, we will have nearly 2000 acres of organic apple production in all the most modern varieties and cultivars,” Turner says.

Oneonta’s Washington production has shifted over recent years to the high-color Gala, Fuji and Pink Lady cultivars, and Turner says OSRG also expects increases in organic Honey Crisp and Granny Smith varieties.

“Our shareholders continue to invest in new packing equipment to ensure that our capacity stays ahead of our growing organic volume,” Marboe says. “The flexibility of a dedicated organic packing line gives OSRG the ability to maintain the highest levels of certified organic integrity, something our customers expect and something we promise to deliver.”

OSRG has also added certified organic Red and Green Anjous, Bartletts and Boscs to its fall line-up. “The pears will be packed at Diamond Fruit Growers in the ‘Starr Ranch Organics Label,’” Turner says. “And we have organic cherries in transition now which we will offer in 2018.”