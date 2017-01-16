Organics Unlimited Makes Impact with Food Bank Donations in 2016

By Lindsey Wojcik

Organics Unlimited, a San Diego-based grower and importer of organic fruit, is committed to providing high quality, organic produce to its customers. The company grows bananas and operates its business with sustainability in mind by caring for the environment as well as the communities near its growing operations. In keeping with these values, Organics Unlimited made several organic produce donations to local San Diego food banks in 2016.

In 2016, Organics Unlimited provided healthy organic bananas to both the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and Feeding America San Diego. When shipments of organic bananas arrive at the Organics Unlimited warehouse in San Diego, boxes of fruit can sometimes be imperfect for distribution to retail customers but perfect for immediate distribution and enjoyment to beneficiaries of local food banks.

“If our organic bananas are too ripe to distribute to grocery store customers in perfect condition, I would rather donate that product to those who need it instead of risk the product not reaching customers in time,” says Mayra Velazquez de León, president of Organics Unlimited and GROW. “We are able to help families with food insecurity by providing them healthy, organic bananas, and at the same time we are minimizing the amount of wasted product. Our partnerships with local San Diego food banks help us stay committed to being a sustainable company that gives back to our communities.”

In addition to product donations to food banks, the GROW Fund, a nonprofit program developed by Organics Unlimited, allows the organic banana company to provide funds to organizations such as Children International, Project Amigo, Environmental Health Coalition and more. Over the past decade, through retailer and distributor support, GROW organic banana purchases have raised over $2 million in aid for communities near Organics Unlimited banana farms in Mexico and Ecuador. A percentage derived from the purchase of each box of GROW organic bananas is earmarked for the GROW Fund. Additionally, GROW by Organics Unlimited has supported Produce for Kids since 2014 in the nonprofit’s efforts to encourage healthier lifestyles.