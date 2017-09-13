PCC Natural Markets Refreshes With Community-centric Campaign

By Natalie Taylor

Seattle-based PCC Natural Markets, the largest community-owned food market in the U.S., has revealed a new name, logo and brand campaign reflecting its community-focused mission. Rebranding as PCC Community Markets, the co-op has also launched a range of new local food offerings.

“Since our modest beginnings as a food buying club, started by a group of Seattle families in 1953, PCC has always been more than just a grocery store,” says Cate Hardy, CEO at PCC Community Markets. “As a community-owned co-op, we think about things differently, from our dedication to staff and our deep relationships with local producers, farmers and ranchers; to what makes it onto store shelves; to why we believe cooking food from scratch in each store every day is one of the most important things we do. The ‘why’ behind every decision we make starts with our community, and we want our name to reflect that commitment.”

With its name change, PCC Community Markets also will introduce a new logo, brand identity, awareness campaign and website meant to celebrate its long-standing belief in the power of good food to reach more shoppers. The website will offer resources to help visitors eat healthfully; shop knowledgeably; stay educated and informed about important food issues and policies; and become a member of the co-op.

PCC Community Markets’ new offerings are centered on local producers, organic foods and healthy eating, and will be available in stores later this fall. Some of the new items include:

PCC grass-fed yogurt : PCC and Pure Éire Dairy have partnered to create a PCC private-label yogurt that is local, organic, non-GMO, grass-fed and animal welfare-certified. The new line, available Oct. 1, features peach, strawberry, vanilla bean and plain flavors.

: PCC and Pure Éire Dairy have partnered to create a PCC private-label yogurt that is local, organic, non-GMO, grass-fed and animal welfare-certified. The new line, available Oct. 1, features peach, strawberry, vanilla bean and plain flavors. Ready-to-cook meals : PCC will launch a private-label line of fresh meal kits, including marinated and seasoned organic, non-GMO or grass-fed meats and fresh, organic vegetables. Recipes are created and tested by PCC’s in-house chefs, pre-prepped and ready to cook. The meal kit line will be available in November, initially at the Edmonds and Redmond PCC locations.

: PCC will launch a private-label line of fresh meal kits, including marinated and seasoned organic, non-GMO or grass-fed meats and fresh, organic vegetables. Recipes are created and tested by PCC’s in-house chefs, pre-prepped and ready to cook. The meal kit line will be available in November, initially at the Edmonds and Redmond PCC locations. The Chop Shop : PCC’s produce butcher program will cut to order any fruit or vegetable in the retailer’s produce department, free of charge. The Chop Shop will also offer take-and-eat options like organic chili lime mango, fresh young coconut water and pre-cut organic fruit and vegetables. The program is set to launch in November at the Edmonds and Redmond PCC locations, and will arrive at Burien in 2018.

: PCC’s produce butcher program will cut to order any fruit or vegetable in the retailer’s produce department, free of charge. The Chop Shop will also offer take-and-eat options like organic chili lime mango, fresh young coconut water and pre-cut organic fruit and vegetables. The program is set to launch in November at the Edmonds and Redmond PCC locations, and will arrive at Burien in 2018. Local spirit shop: PCC’s selection of exclusive wines and local beers and ciders will include Batch 206, Scratch, and Seattle Distilling, among others. The department will be curated by PCC’s Wine, Beer and Spirits Merchandiser, who was recently named Seattle Magazine’s “Retail Wine Steward of the Year.” Available at Edmonds and Redmond PCC stores beginning in November, this department will celebrate the food market’s local roots by featuring only Pacific Northwest-produced spirits.

To celebrate the community that is at the heart of its new name, this Saturday, Sept. 16, PCC will host the PCC Community Fair at each of its stores from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Throughout the day, shoppers will be able to experience the best of PCC, including fresh food samplings and one of several activities for shoppers to enjoy: live local entertainment, cooking demos by PCC Cooks instructors and educational store tours with a trained PCC Nutrition Educator. Additionally, “Little Free Cookbook Libraries” will be unveiled at the Bothell, Greenlake Aurora and View Ridge PCC stores to inspire recipe sharing and cooking from scratch.