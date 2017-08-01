PMA Modifies Fresh Summit Schedule to Begin on Thursday

By Natalie Taylor

The Produce Marketing Association (PMA) has announced changes to its 2017 Fresh Summit Convention & Expo, including new days, business networking opportunities, educational programming and a new focus on delivering innovation. The 2017 Fresh Summit will be held in New Orleans, La., from Oct. 19-21, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

This year, the convention will be held Thursday through Saturday, rather than Friday through Sunday as it has been held in the past, said Nick Armano of Robinson Fresh, co-chair of the PMA Fresh Summit Committee. “Be sure to attend to these details as you book your travel and accommodations. Then you can focus on your plans for getting the most ROI out of your time at this year’s Fresh Summit.”

PMA also announced a new theme, “Let’s Grow Together.” “We have great value planned, from trends and other education to help your business chart a strong future course, to our supply chain’s best networking to bring sellers and buyers together, to the trade show where absolutely the global industry’s best and newest will be on display,” said Kori Tuggle of Church Brothers Farms, committee co-chair.

Day Changes

Beginning this year, Fresh Summit will convene Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21, with education and insights held Thursday, Oct. 19, and the expo on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20-21. In recent years, Fresh Summit has been held Friday through Sunday, with the expo on Saturday and Sunday.

“We are responding to members’ requests,” said Jim DiMenna of Red Sun Farms, PMA board’s representative to the Fresh Summit Committee. “The day shift ensures that attendees, particularly our exhibitors, can wrap up their activities in time to get home for some family time and be back at their desks on Monday. We are minimizing intrusions on our attendees’ weekend time.”

PMA first announced the 2017-day change at last year’s Fresh Summit. The association’s volunteer leadership for this event had studied options and recommended the day shift to the PMA Board of Directors, which approved the transition.

What’s New

Each year’s Fresh Summit content is designed with input from the Fresh Summit Committee to ensure its content will meet the fresh produce and floral supply chain’s real-world needs, according to PMA officials. So while some foundational features remain the same each year, each Fresh Summit differs somewhat.

“Fresh Summit is a once-a-year event that highlights the best of what PMA has to offer year-round in terms of connections, innovations and insights,” said PMA CEO Cathy Burns. “We couldn’t make this happen without the hard work and dedication of our amazing volunteer leaders. The staff and I are incredibly grateful for the leadership and guidance from Nick, Kori, Jim and our other Fresh Summit Committee volunteers. Their collaboration shows that we are truly stronger together.”

Here’s what will be new or notable in New Orleans:

This year’s expo will feature more than 1,000 exhibiting companies—including more than 70 first-time exhibitors—displaying their best and most innovative products and services.

The first-ever Bryan E. Silbermann Collaboration award will be presented.

Keynote speakers: General session speakers include the retail industry’s “Content Guy,” Kevin Coupe; futurist Brian David Johnson; and PMA CEO Cathy Burns, who will deliver her annual State of the Industry address.

Trends and other training: This year’s Fresh Summit will feature 15 workshops on topics ranging from consumer trends to talent management.

Attendees can personalize their trade show visit using the MyExpo planning tool and the Fresh Summit mobile app for Apple or Android.

Floral Buyer Roundtables: Floral suppliers can sign up for speed dating-like meetings with retailers; separate registration required, spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

What’s Staying the Same

Attendees can tailor their Fresh Summit schedule to connect to content and attendees who share your common interests and goals. The 2017 Fresh Summit “Communities of Interest” include Floral, Science and Technology, Global Connections including demand creation, and Industry Talent.

Floral-specific programming and community will feature workshops, a networking reception, the annual Floral Marketer of the Year leadership award presentation and the Floral Pavilion destination on the trade show floor.

The Fresh Ideas Showcase will include sections highlighting kid-friendly, on-the-go, organic and floral products and services.

The exhibitor-only Sensory Experience Contest will showcase consumer demand-spurring recipes featuring fruits and vegetables.

The annual Women’s Fresh Perspectives Leadership Breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 19, will be hosted by Center for Growing Talent by PMA. Separate registration is required.

The annual 5K Race for Talent walk/run will be held on Friday, Oct. 20. Separate registration is required.

Awards of Excellence

At the 2017 Fresh Summit, PMA will announce winners of its three Awards of Excellence for individuals: the Floral Marketer of the Year Award, the Robert L. Carey Leadership Award, and the new Bryan E. Silbermann Collaboration Award. Nominations are due Aug. 11

New Orleans’ Hospitality

Fresh Summit is returning to New Orleans for the first time since 2013.

“Bring a big stack of business cards, and a big appetite – Fresh Summit and great food, music, art and sightseeing, the Crescent City has it all,” said PMA’s Burns.

For local information, visit the New Orleans Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Early Registration

Fresh Summit registration and housing reservations are now open. Attendees can register early by Sept. 15 to save on registration. Fresh produce and floral buyers receive significant discounts on registration.

Fresh Summit’s All Access Pass includes access to all general sessions and workshops, the Welcoming Reception and Fresh Ideas in Action Reception, and all days of the expo. Passes for the trade show only are also available.

For more information and to register for the 2017 Fresh Summit Convention & Expo, click here.