PMA Partners with Kitchen PLAY to Deliver Social Media Innovation

By Natalie Taylor

Digital agency Kitchen PLAY has teamed up with the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) for the fifth consecutive year to deliver social media engagement and innovation at PMA’s 2017 Fresh Summit in New Orleans. The agency will offer a limited number of brand partners the opportunity to work with a team of bloggers at this year’s expo, offering activations including dining events, brand scavenger hunts, on-site ambassadorships and one-on-one social media consultations.

Kitchen PLAY’s team of food bloggers will drive social media engagement and networking at Fresh Summit, Oct. 19-21. The agency will host a social media scavenger hung on the expo floor, while select bloggers will act as interactive ambassadors for various exhibitors, as well as take part in the Fresh Ideas Showcase as judges for the Bloggers Choice Awards. All activities are focused on giving exhibitors the opportunity to expand the reach and recognition of their Fresh Summit participation beyond the show walls, according to company officials.

“Food bloggers are ideal advocates for the produce industry,” says Casey Benedict, president and founder of Kitchen PLAY. “Not only can they connect Fresh Summit exhibitors with their engaged audience, but our team’s presence at the expo gives PMA members a valuable opportunity to see—and directly learn from—social marketing in action.”

At Fresh Summit 2016, Kitchen PLAY partnered eight bloggers with three brands and, through several different live social media activations, saw its hashtag (#TeamFreshSummit) reach four million accounts and net more than 45 million impressions around Fresh Summit activities. The team of bloggers also created original recipes and blog content featuring participating brands, like HBF International, Chelan Fresh and Oppy.

“Fostering connections and growth throughout the industry is a top priority to PMA,” says Kathy Means, VP of industry relations at PMA. “That’s why we are excited to have Kitchen PLAY’s network of bloggers here to help exhibitors and attendees alike reach consumers.”