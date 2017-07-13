Peapod Launches Alexa Skill for Voice Activated Grocery Ordering

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Peapod launched "Ask Peapod," its Alexa skill for hands-free, voice ordering that enables immediate, in-the-moment additions to shoppers' weekly grocery carts.

"The beauty of online grocery shopping is that you can add to your order throughout the week and at the very moment you remember that you need something," says Cat de Merode, Peapod's vice president of product. "In fact, we know that our customers often visit Peapod multiple times throughout the week while completing their orders. Now, as soon as a shopper thinks of an item, they have the option of adding it their cart via Alexa, their desktop, or our award-winning mobile app for the ultimate convenience."

The Peapod skill is now available to consumers with an Alexa-enabled device. Peapod's full grocery store selection - including fresh produce; meat and seafood; deli items; natural and organic foods; and a wide range of prepared foods and easy-to-prep meal kits – is available to order on Alexa. In addition to adding and removing items in the cart, Alexa can reorder a customer's last order and alert a customer to their delivery date. To access the skill, Alexa users will need to:

·Download the Alexa app via iTunes or Play Store

·Find "Ask Peapod" in the "Skills" section of Alexa

·Click "Enable" and follow the instructions to sign in to your Peapod account, or create a new one

·Ask Alexa to "Open Peapod" to hear all of your options or get started right away by saying "Alexa, ask Peapod to add" and mention any of your grocery items

·Place the order and enjoy!

"At Peapod, we love new technologies, particularly when they fit so naturally into household planning. Knowing that 51% of Amazon Echo users have their devices in the kitchen*, launching 'Ask Peapod' on Alexa was a natural innovation for Peapod as we continue to create real meal solutions that fit into normal at-home behaviors," says de Merode. "We're excited to add more features for our shopping chefs too, so keep an ear out for those updates."