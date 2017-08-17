Peapod Partners with the New York Yankees

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Peapod has partnered with the New York Yankees. As an Official Partner of the New York Yankees, Peapod’s logo will be displayed at Yankee Stadium and New York and New Jersey customers will also begin seeing Peapod drivers in Yankees caps as their groceries.

“We strive to be a part of the communities we serve and we want to give our customers more time to enjoy their favorite pastimes like watching their home team,” said Carrie Bienkowski, Peapod’s chief marketing officer. “And when fans can’t get out to Yankee Stadium, home entertaining can still be a home run with Peapod since we deliver all of the signature ball-park snacks needed for a game-day at home!”

Peapod will also sponsor the Yankees’ Healthy Home Plate Program, which educates New York youth about healthy eating. Peapod will be donating gift cards for this important program that helps create a healthier community. During the program, kitchens in Yankee Stadium become classrooms where children learn from, and cook alongside, sous chefs and nutritionists.

“We’re happy to have Peapod join our team as a partner in serving our fans and the children involved in our Healthy Home Plate Program,” said Bryan Calka, New York Yankees VP of partnerships. “Peapod’s commitment to the New York community aligns with our mission and we look forward to creating a healthier community together.”