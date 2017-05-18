PepsiCo joins New Plastics Economy Initiative as Core Partner

By Rebekah Marcarelli

PepsiCo has joined the New Plastics Economy initiative as a Core Partner, signaling the global food and beverage company's continued commitment to reduce packaging waste.

Led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the New Plastics Economy is bringing together industry, government, NGOs, scientists, students and citizens to build a more sustainable global plastics value chain.

PepsiCo's participation in the initiative supports the company's previously announced goals to strive for 100 percent of its packaging to be recoverable or recyclable by 2025 and to partner to increase packaging recovery and recycling rates. These goals are part of PepsiCo's Performance with Purpose vision to deliver top-tier financial performance over the long run by integrating sustainability into its business strategy.

"PepsiCo is committed to taking aggressive action to promote sustainability within our direct operations, while also acting far beyond our own walls through collaboration with others," said Mehmood Khan, PepsiCo's Vice Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer of Global Research and Development. "Unlocking new packaging material innovation and increasing consumer recycling rates requires strong partnership across the public and private sectors. The New Plastics Economy initiative is an important step towards creating a more sustainable packaging ecosystem and we are delighted to be a core partner."