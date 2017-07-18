Pete's Fresh Market to Take Over Vacated Illinois Whole Foods

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Locally owned and operated Pete's Fresh Market has leased two adjacent spaces vacated by Whole Foods Market and Sports Authority at Rice Lake Square in Wheaton, Ill. According to property manager Annette Eastman of Mid-America Asset Management, Pete's will open a 69,586 square-foot, enhanced concept grocery store at this location in fall 2018.

A multiple Talk of the Town winner and Illinois produce distributor, Pete's Fresh Market began as a small produce stand on Chicago's south side in the early 1970s. Over the next forty-plus years, the family-owned grocer has grown and expanded its concept into a full-service supermarket with prepared foods, bakery, deli, in-house butchers, groceries including international, gluten-free and organic, wines and spirits, and Pete's signature hand-picked fruits and vegetables.

With twelve locations currently operating in the Chicago area, the grocery retailer saw an opportunity to expand into the Wheaton market when Whole Foods relocated from Rice Lake Square and Sports Authority closed that location, company officials say.

"We recognized that the residents of Wheaton have a lot of grocery options, but we knew we could close the gap between high-end experience and affordable pricing," says Stephanie Dremonas of Pete's. "This is a wonderful location, and Pete's is looking forward to serving the Wheaton area."

Mid-America Principal Marget Graham represented the landlord, Grosvenor Americas, in lease negotiations.