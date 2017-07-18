Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Pete's Fresh Market to Take Over Vacated Illinois Whole Foods

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Locally owned and operated Pete's Fresh Market has leased two adjacent spaces vacated by Whole Foods Market and Sports Authority at Rice Lake Square in Wheaton, Ill. According to property manager Annette Eastman of Mid-America Asset Management, Pete's will open a 69,586 square-foot, enhanced concept grocery store at this location in fall 2018.

A multiple Talk of the Town winner and Illinois produce distributor, Pete's Fresh Market began as a small produce stand on Chicago's south side in the early 1970s. Over the next forty-plus years, the family-owned grocer has grown and expanded its concept into a full-service supermarket with prepared foods, bakery, deli, in-house butchers, groceries including international, gluten-free and organic, wines and spirits, and Pete's signature hand-picked fruits and vegetables.

With twelve locations currently operating in the Chicago area, the grocery retailer saw an opportunity to expand into the Wheaton market when Whole Foods relocated from Rice Lake Square and Sports Authority closed that location, company officials say.

"We recognized that the residents of Wheaton have a lot of grocery options, but we knew we could close the gap between high-end experience and affordable pricing," says Stephanie Dremonas of Pete's. "This is a wonderful location, and Pete's is looking forward to serving the Wheaton area."

Mid-America Principal Marget Graham represented the landlord, Grosvenor Americas, in lease negotiations.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Grocery and Wholesale Retailers are America’s Favorite Gas Stations

Senate Introduces National Hawaiian Foods Week

Pamela’s Products Gives Baking and Pancake Mix a Makeover

MilkPEP Launches New Retail-Focused Website

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Aims to Open 20 More Stores in 2017

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Debuts Gluten-free Spiked Sparkling Water

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Corona Debuts Limited-Edition Summer Can

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags