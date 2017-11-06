Pick n’ Save, BP Launch Customer Loyalty Fuel Rewards Program

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Pick 'n Save, the largest grocery banner of Milwaukee-based Roundy's Supermarkets Inc., and BP, teamed up to launch a points-based customer loyalty fuel rewards program throughout the state of Wisconsin.

Pick 'n Save and Metro Market customers are now eligible to save up to $1 per gallon of fuel for every 1,000 points redeemed at participating BP stations. For every $100 customers spend using their Fresh Perks card, they can save 10 cents per gallon on fuel.

"We are always looking for new and innovative ways to save our customers money and help them find value," said Jim Hyland, Roundy's VP of communications and public affairs. "Teaming up with BP allows us to provide even more savings and rewards so our customers can focus on what matters most this holiday season and beyond."

After customers spend their first $100 on their Fresh Perks card, each time another $100 is spent they will earn an additional 10 cents off per gallon. For example, if a shopper spends $400 on their Fresh Perks card they will earn 40 cents off per gallon, etc.

Fuel Point savings can be redeemed by swiping a Fresh Perks card or using a phone number associated with the card at participating BP stations. Double fuel points will be rewarded for gift card purchases in-store and 50 points will be added at the pharmacy on qualified prescriptions.

To celebrate the launch of this partnership, Pick 'n Save and BP will kick off a two-week donation program and event to benefit Meals on Wheels.