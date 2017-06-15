Plant Based Foods Association Launches New Research and Education Initiative

By Natalie Taylor

The Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA), the trade association representing the plant-based foods sector, announced the launch of an affiliated organization called the PBFA Research and Education Fund.

The new non-profit will conduct outreach to retailers to expand shelf space for plant-based foods, as well as help food service directors offer more plant-based options.

“It’s an exciting time for the plant-based foods industry. This new initiative will allow us to apply best practices to support this growing sector and reach more consumers,” says Michele Simon, executive director of the Plant Based Foods Association, who will also lead the new organization.

Board members of the new entity include two board members from PBFA: Jaime Athos, CEO of The Tofurky Company, and Martin Kruger, COO of Follow Your Heart.

Joining them is Julie Mann, global protein program manager at Ingredion Incorporated. “Given my background in plant-based proteins, I am genuinely passionate to contribute my expertise to further the plant-based foods movement,” says Mann.

In the longer term, the group plans to conduct research projects to determine best practices for merchandising plant-based foods, and understand what drives consumers to purchase more plant-based foods.

"Because the new organization is organized as a 501(c)(3) non-profit, we can receive donations and grants from foundations, individuals, and others seeking to support the plant-based movement in an innovative way to help grow the market," Simon adds.