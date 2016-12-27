Potandon Produce Hires Business Development Manager

By Lindsey Wojcik

Dina Boyce has joined the Potandon staff as a new business development manager in late October 2016.

Boyce brings 20 years of CPG industry experience to Potandon. She previously held positions with Kraft Food and Nielsen. Her most recent position was with IFCO, working with East Coast retailers.

She also worked at Frieda's Inc. for over 10 years selling specialty produce to major U.S. and Canadian retailers.

Boyce is a graduate of the University of Southern California, where she earned her MBA in 1997. In addition to her professional achievements, Boyce has volunteered her time, serving on the committee for the Network of Executive Women and the Southeast Produce Council.

“We are very excited to have Dina on our Team,” says Glen Reynolds, director of business development. “She brings an additional level of experience, energy and professionalism to our Potandon. She will be of great support not only in new business growth, but will also serve in a supporting role for our sales staff in growing their core business.”