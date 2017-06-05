Poultry Packaging Market Driven by Trends Favoring Convenience: Report

By Rebekah Marcarelli

As consumers and retailers continue to exhibit preference for convenience and labor efficiency, there will be high demand for packaging with barrier capabilities and products that are packaged to allow for on-the-go consumption or easy preparation, according to a recent study by ReportBuyer.

The report, Poultry Packaging Market in the U.S., addresses the following questions and more:

- How will individual portion packaging in the club store and grocery segments impact the outlook for poultry packaging?

- Will rigid packaging formats like trays see continued growth in the packaging of case-ready poultry?

- What markets for poultry packaging will see the fastest gains?

Poultry Packaging Demand Benefits from Proliferation of Convenience-Oriented Products

U.S. demand for poultry packaging will be bolstered by a steady outlook for consumption of poultry products and trends favoring convenience, according to the report. The fastest gains will be seen in the flexible packaging segment as transitions from rigid to flexible packaging in the fresh and processed poultry markets are expected to continue. However, rigid formats will continue to dominate in the shipment of poultry products from processors to stores and foodservice providers and in the packaging of fresh poultry products for retail sale.

Trends Favoring Convenience Will Bolster Advances for Packaging Products

Consumer preference for easy meal preparation and healthy alternatives to processed foods will help to propel gains for poultry packaging overall as most convenience-oriented products use high performance packaging products. In the fresh poultry market, increased use of individual portion packaging has spurred demand for vacuum pouches while in the processed and ready-to-eat poultry market stand-up pouches and plastic containers are seeing greater use as these products facilitate on-the-go consumption.

Trays Remain Dominant in Case-Ready Landscape

Despite incursion from all-film packaging such as pouches and chubs, the tray and overwrap packaging format is still the most widely used in the packaging of fresh poultry for retail sale. The use of foam trays is still the standard in this sector with many users continuing to use low-barrier films to present a traditional appearance and keep costs relatively low while maintaining product integrity and safety. There has been increased use of product labeling, however, due to the increased importance of ethical claims in this sector.

Markets That Key in on Healthy Eating and Convenience Trends see Best Opportunities

The fastest growing market for poultry packaging will be the small ready-to-eat poultry market. This market is well positioned to capitalize on trends favoring convenience as consumers use rotisserie chicken or other fresh prepared items to shorten or eliminate meal preparation time while still eating foods perceived to be healthy.

The processed poultry market will also post good gains based on the fact that many of the products in the sector are marketed as healthy alternatives to meat-based products. Increased concern about the effects of red meat on a person's health have spurred advanced for products such as turkey bacon and sausage that can be formulated to have a similar flavor but with a much lower fat content. Although fresh chicken and turkey products remain popular, opportunities will be stifled by market maturity, the convenience of processed alternatives, and the fact that fresh red meat has become less expensive.

Study Coverage

This study presents historical demand data (2006, 2011 and 2016) and forecasts (2021) by product (corrugated boxes, trays, folding cartons, cans, paperboard sleeves, plastic containers, blister packs, foil containers, glass jars, plastic film, bags, pouches, paper and foil wrap, labels, absorbent pads, oxygen scavengers, tape, tags, and netting), market (fresh & frozen, processed, and ready-to-eat), and application (chicken, turkey, other poultry).

The study also discusses technologies used in poultry packaging (MAP, vacuum packaging, case-ready packaging, retort packaging, interactive labels, TTIs, susceptors, and moisture control packaging) and evaluates company market share and competitive analysis on industry competitors including Bemis, Berry Plastics, Georgia-Pacific, Graphic Packaging, International Paper, NOVIPAX, Packaging Corporation of America, Pactiv, Sealed Air, Viscofan Group, and WestRock.