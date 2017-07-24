Price Chopper, Market 35 Raise Over $50K to Prevent Child Abuse

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Price Chopper/Market 32’s raised awareness and $51,497 in funds for Prevent Child Abuse New York through a month-long campaign where customers could make $1 or $5 donations at the register.

In addition to the donations at the checkout, the Golub Corporation kicked off the campaign with a $2,500 donation.

“Price Chopper and Market 32 are proud to host a campaign that supports a cause as important as this one,” said Mona Golub, vice president of public relations and consumer services. “Thanks to the collective generosity of our community, the efforts of Prevent Child Abuse New York, which works to ensure that children will have a safe environment in which to grow and flourish, are bolstered.”

Prevent Child Abuse is an organization that’s working towards a statewide commitment to the healthy development and successful futures of New York’s kids, families and communities. Its goal is to develop, improve and expand the quality of services and effective policies for preventing child abuse and neglect. The organization also strives to enhance child development. For more information, visit preventchildabuseny.org