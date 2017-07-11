Price Rite Introduces Better-for-You Private Label Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Price Rite Supermarkets unveiled Wholesome Pantry, a new private label line of free-from products, including a variety of USDA-certified organic products, available at all of its more than 60 Price Rite stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey.

The Wholesome Pantry line features food items made with simple, clean ingredients without artificial additives, flavors, colors and preservatives and packaged with easy-to-read labels. Wholesome Pantry includes organic foods that comply with standards set by the USDA National Organic Program, and the entire product line-up offers shoppers more wholesome, nutritious options to fuel their families at the affordable price points that Price Rite is known for.

“Price Rite is committed to providing our customers with outstanding customer service, variety, value and low prices,” says Neil Duffy, president of Price Rite Supermarkets. “With the introduction of Wholesome Pantry to our stores, we are able to give shoppers accessible, convenient products that they can feel good about giving to their families, without breaking the bank.”

From snacks to frozen foods to pantry staples, Wholesome Pantry extends across the store, with over 30 products currently available on shelves – including almond butter, peanut butter, milk and a variety of frozen fruit and leafy greens – with more slated to be introduced over the course of this year.

Price Rite stores feature a wide selection of fresh produce, organic products and a variety of private label and national grocery brands – at about half the cost of a traditional supermarket. The supermarket chain employs a shopper-friendly, convenient format, including packaged meats; baked goods; a variety of private label and national grocery brands; and dairy and frozen food.