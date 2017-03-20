Prime Now Adds Alcohol to the Mix

By Natalie Taylor

Amazon has added wine and beer to its Prime Now one and two-hour delivery service product offerings, available for superfast delivery in Cincinnati and Columbus. The company has added hundreds of alcohol-related products to its inventory from popular name brands such as Chateau Ste. Michelle, Bud Light and Veuve Clicquot, as well as local favorites like Great Lakes Brewing Co., Rhinegeist and MadTree Brewing.

“We are excited to continue expanding our product offerings and we know customers will love getting wine and beer delivered right to their door in one hour or less,” says Stephenie Landry, vice president of Prime Now worldwide. “Whether you run out of wine at your dinner party or need more chilled champagne for mimosas at a family brunch, Prime Now can save customers time with superfast delivery so they can skip a trip to the store.”

Starting today, customers in Prime Now eligible neighborhoods can use the one- and two-hour delivery service to order wine and beer along with tens of thousands of other daily essentials. Customers can enter their ZIP code in the Prime Now app or on primenow.com to see if the service is available, or they can request to be notified when the service becomes available in their area.

Through Prime Now, Prime members can get free two-hour delivery and one-hour delivery is $7.99. Prime members can download the Prime Now app, available on iOS and Android devices, or visit www.primenow.com to place orders and track the status of their delivery in real time. Learn more about Amazon Prime Now at www.primenow.com.