Produce For Better Health Foundation Announces Non-Retail Honorees

By Natalie Taylor

Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) has announced the 105 Fruits & Veggies—More Matters Industry (Non-Retail) Role Models and Champions for 2016, including 74 role models and 30 champions. The recipients will be formally acknowledged at an awards luncheon during PBH’s Annual Conference, The Consumer Connection in Scottsdale, Ariz., April 5-7.

“I’m very appreciative of the work that the following organizations from the fruit and vegetable industry demonstrated, as well as for their respective efforts to increase the familiarity of the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters national health campaign, brand messages and logo with consumers, specifically with Moms and their children,” says Elizabeth Pivonka, CEO of PBH. “These organizations placed the logo on approved packages, linked to FruitsAndVeggiesMoreMatters.org, included the logo in promotions and are strong advocates for PBH’s mission and the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters national health campaign.”

2016 Industry (Non-Retail) Role Models:

American Frozen Food Institute 6

AJ Trucco 2

Apio 1

Avocados from Mexico 1

Natural Delights 4

Barsotti Juice Company 5

Bayer 4

Black Gold Farms 4

Blue Book Services 6

Borton & Sons 4

California Avocado Commission 5

California Cling Peach Board 4

California Strawberry Commission 4

Campbell Soup Co. 4

Can Manufacturers Institute 3

Canned Food Alliance 5

Chelan Fresh 8

Chilean Fresh Fruit Association 2

Del Monte Foods 6

Del Monte Fresh Produce 7

Dole Food Co. 5

Dole Packaged Foods 3

Domex Superfresh Growers 7

Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association 3

Giorgio Fresh Mushrooms 6

Green Giant Fresh 2

Grimmway Farms 4

Juice Products Association 5

Luvo 1

Market Fresh Produce 2

McEntire Produce 1

Monsanto Co. 6

Monterey Mushrooms 2

National Watermelon Promotion Board 2

Naturipe Farms 3

Nestle USA 3

Ocean Mist Farms 2

Okanagan Specialty Fruits 1

Pacific Coast Producers 6

Pear Bureau Northwest 6

Pink Lady America 1

Potatoes USA 3

Produce Business Magazine 1

Produce Marketing Association 5

Rainier Fruit Co. 8

Red Sun Farms 2

Robinson Fresh 8

Ruiz Sales 5

Sabra 1

Sage Fruit Co. 4

Seald Sweet/Greenyard 1

Seneca Foods Corp. 6

Southern Specialties 2

StarKist Co. 1

Stemilt Growers 9

Subway 3

Sunkist Growers 5

Sun-Maid Growers of California 7

Sysco/FreshPoint 3

Taylor Farms 3

The Morning Star Co. 1

The Oppenheimer Group 4

The Packer 5

The Produce News 1

The Walt Disney Co. 6

Tomato Products Wellness Council 2

Tree Top 1

U.S. Apple Association 5

Ventura Foods 3

Welch’s 6

Wish Farms 1

Wonderful Citrus 4

ZESPRI Kiwifruit2

2016 Industry Champions:

Alliance for Food & Farming 1

Bejo Seeds 2

Blue Marble Brands 1

Brothers-All-Natural 2

Chartwells K12 1

Chilean Fresh Fruit Association 2

Dave’s Specialty Imports 1

Driscoll’s 2

Duda Farm Fresh Foods 1

Earthbound Farms 1

Frieda’s Specialty Produce 2

Indianapolis Fruit Co. 2

Josie’s Organics, Braga Fresh Family Farms 1

M&R Farms 2

Mann Packing 1

Mariani Nut Co. 1

Mariani Packing Co. 3

McDonald’s Corp. 3

Michigan Apple Committee 1

Midwest Food Products Association 1

Mushroom Council 1

Ocean Spray Cranberries 1

Sun World International 1

Valley Fig Growers2

Note: Superscript indicates the number of years that the organization has been an award recipient.