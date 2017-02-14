Produce For Better Health Foundation Announces Non-Retail Honorees
Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) has announced the 105 Fruits & Veggies—More Matters Industry (Non-Retail) Role Models and Champions for 2016, including 74 role models and 30 champions. The recipients will be formally acknowledged at an awards luncheon during PBH’s Annual Conference, The Consumer Connection in Scottsdale, Ariz., April 5-7.
“I’m very appreciative of the work that the following organizations from the fruit and vegetable industry demonstrated, as well as for their respective efforts to increase the familiarity of the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters national health campaign, brand messages and logo with consumers, specifically with Moms and their children,” says Elizabeth Pivonka, CEO of PBH. “These organizations placed the logo on approved packages, linked to FruitsAndVeggiesMoreMatters.org, included the logo in promotions and are strong advocates for PBH’s mission and the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters national health campaign.”
2016 Industry (Non-Retail) Role Models:
- American Frozen Food Institute6
- AJ Trucco2
- Apio1
- Avocados from Mexico1
- Natural Delights4
- Barsotti Juice Company5
- Bayer4
- Black Gold Farms4
- Blue Book Services6
- Borton & Sons4
- California Avocado Commission5
- California Cling Peach Board4
- California Strawberry Commission4
- Campbell Soup Co.4
- Can Manufacturers Institute3
- Canned Food Alliance5
- Chelan Fresh8
- Chilean Fresh Fruit Association2
- Del Monte Foods6
- Del Monte Fresh Produce7
- Dole Food Co.5
- Dole Packaged Foods3
- Domex Superfresh Growers7
- Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association3
- Giorgio Fresh Mushrooms6
- Green Giant Fresh2
- Grimmway Farms4
- Juice Products Association5
- Luvo1
- Market Fresh Produce2
- McEntire Produce1
- Monsanto Co.6
- Monterey Mushrooms2
- National Watermelon Promotion Board2
- Naturipe Farms3
- Nestle USA3
- Ocean Mist Farms2
- Okanagan Specialty Fruits1
- Pacific Coast Producers6
- Pear Bureau Northwest6
- Pink Lady America1
- Potatoes USA3
- Produce Business Magazine1
- Produce Marketing Association5
- Rainier Fruit Co.8
- Red Sun Farms2
- Robinson Fresh8
- Ruiz Sales5
- Sabra1
- Sage Fruit Co.4
- Seald Sweet/Greenyard1
- Seneca Foods Corp.6
- Southern Specialties2
- StarKist Co.1
- Stemilt Growers9
- Subway3
- Sunkist Growers5
- Sun-Maid Growers of California7
- Sysco/FreshPoint3
- Taylor Farms3
- The Morning Star Co.1
- The Oppenheimer Group4
- The Packer5
- The Produce News1
- The Walt Disney Co.6
- Tomato Products Wellness Council2
- Tree Top1
- U.S. Apple Association5
- Ventura Foods3
- Welch’s6
- Wish Farms1
- Wonderful Citrus4
- ZESPRI Kiwifruit2
2016 Industry Champions:
- Alliance for Food & Farming1
- Bejo Seeds2
- Blue Marble Brands1
- Brothers-All-Natural2
- Chartwells K121
- Chilean Fresh Fruit Association2
- Dave’s Specialty Imports1
- Driscoll’s2
- Duda Farm Fresh Foods1
- Earthbound Farms1
- Frieda’s Specialty Produce2
- Indianapolis Fruit Co.2
- Josie’s Organics, Braga Fresh Family Farms1
- M&R Farms2
- Mann Packing1
- Mariani Nut Co.1
- Mariani Packing Co.3
- McDonald’s Corp.3
- Michigan Apple Committee1
- Midwest Food Products Association1
- Mushroom Council1
- Ocean Spray Cranberries1
- Sun World International1
- Valley Fig Growers2
Note: Superscript indicates the number of years that the organization has been an award recipient.