Produce For Kids Hosts In-Store Display Contest For Retail Dietitians

By Natalie Taylor

In celebration of the first anniversary of the Produce for Kids We Heart RDs kit and National Nutrition Month, Produce for Kids is hosting a March in-store display contest for retail dietitians who receive the free monthly We Heart RDs resource kit. The We Heart RDs program was designed to provide the growing number of retail dietitians with family-focused healthy resources, recipes and activities to use in-store.

“We’ve been receiving emails, tweets and Instagram posts from retail registered dietitians and nutritionists showing how they are displaying the provided resource materials in the We Heart RDs kit in store,” says Trish James, vice president, Produce for Kids. “We decided there was no better way to celebrate National Nutrition Month and the first anniversary of We Heart RDs than with an in-store display contest.”

Retail dietitians can email photos of their display to trish@produceforkids.com or post them to social media with the hashtag #WeHeartRDs to be entered to win a $1,000 scholarship to attend a professional nutrition workshop or conference of their choice.

The monthly We Heart RDS kit, sent to more than 340 retail dietitians at more than 52 retailers across the U.S. and Canada, contains a counter card for easy identification of what produce is currently in-season, recipes featuring those produce items, “I’m a healthy eater” stickers for kids, timely tips from the Produce for Kids team of blog contributors and seasonal information from produce commodity boards. The components switch out with each mailing based on season and current topics of interest.

Commodity boards participating in the National Nutrition Month We Heart RDs kit include Avocados from Mexico, Colorado Potatoes and Michigan Apples.

In addition to the kit, retail dietitians can go to produceforkids.com/rds to download printable materials like the popular Build Your Own series, activity sheets and nutritional information. This is also the hub to sign up for the monthly Produce for Kids dietitian e-newsletter.

Retail dietitians can sign up to receive the March kit and resources for the contest by visiting produceforkids.com/rds by February 23. Retail dietitians may submit entries through March 31.