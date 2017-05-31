Produce For Kids Implementing New Digital Elements To Meijer Campaign

By Natalie Taylor

The healthy eating-focused Produce for Kids campaign will again join forces with Meijer on June 4 to raise funds to bring the Jump with Jill nutrition education program to schools within the Meijer footprint. This year, there are new digital elements that will enhance the campaign and reach the growing segment of grocery delivery shoppers and digital coupon users through Shipt and the Meijer mPerks program.

During the Produce for Kids campaign, Meijer shoppers using Shipt, the official home delivery partner of Meijer, can identify Produce for Kids campaign produce sponsors in a dedicated in-app category. The call out is designed to drive sales of campaign partner products through the Shipt app and provide additional consumer exposure during campaign time. Shipt and Meijer began a home delivery partnership in 2016, and are currently rolling out home delivery across the retailer’s six-state footprint.

“With the growing number of shoppers using grocery delivery services, it’s important that Produce for Kids campaigns evolve along with the shopper,” says Trish James, vice president Produce for Kids. “In our efforts to create a healthier generation, we must now capture the shopper both in-store and in the digital space.”

In addition to the new home delivery initiative, the Meijer mPerks digital coupon program will feature produce partners in offers throughout the campaign. Partners have the opportunity to offer an mPerks coupon available in the Meijer mPerks app and online.

In-store displays and signage, showcasing the world’s only rock and roll nutrition show, Jump with Jill, and housing recipe card takeaways will be displayed in Meijer produce departments and will list all partner produce companies. The signage will direct shoppers to www.produceforkids.com/meijer, which features more than 300 registered dietitian-approved and family-tested recipes, meal planning tools, the chance to win a Shipt membership, grocery store-specific campaign details, and healthy tips from real parents.

Additionally, signage will encourage shoppers to share their own healthy recipes and ideas using the hashtag #poweryourfamilymeal. The Jump with Jill show will perform at four Meijer grand opening events. A complete listing of events can be found at jumpwithjill/tour.

“At Meijer, our mission is not only to provide our customers with a fresh and healthy experience every time they enter our stores, but also to create strong local communities through school programs like Jump with Jill,” says Tina Miller, MS RD Meijer Healthy Living Advisor. “We are proud to partner with Produce for Kids on an effort that encourages our shoppers to introduce fresh fruits and vegetables to their families.”

Through its partnership with Produce for Kids, Meijer and fruit and vegetable company partners have raised more than $1.2 million to benefit children's charities and have supported the implementation of 100 Jump with Jill rock ‘n roll nutrition shows at schools in Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Kentucky. A familiar initiative to families in the Midwest, Jump with Jill is armed with catchy songs, upbeat dance moves, and a hip wardrobe to engage kids on the subject of health and leave them empowered to eat better.

Suppliers participating in the Meijer and Produce for Kids campaign include: Dole, Earthbound Farm, Green Giant Fresh, Grower Direct, HMC Farms & Sunwest Fruit Company, Honeybear Brands, Marzetti, RealSweet Vidalia Onions, SUNSET and Well•Pict Berries.