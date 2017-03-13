Produce for Kids Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary at Southern Exposure

By Natalie Taylor

Produce for Kids celebrated its 15th anniversary and milestone of $6 million raised for programs that benefit families and children during a reception last Friday at the Southeast Produce Council’s annual Southern Exposure. The organization announced the addition of two new retail partners, Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) Springfield Division and Military Produce Group, participating in 2017 in-store cause-marketing campaigns. Additional updates included news of the continuation of the We Heart RDs program as well as a new produce category-focused section on produceforkids.com.

“I had a vision 15 years ago that the produce industry could come together to create a healthier generation,” says John Shuman, president, Produce for Kids. “As we celebrate this anniversary and milestone donation of $6 million raised, it gives me great joy to say each and every program we implement at Produce for Kids has, and always will, have a giving back aspect.”

New grocery retail partners AWG Springfield Division and Military Produce Group will execute Produce for Kids campaigns in 2017 joining AWG Oklahoma Division’s Major Savings, Advantage, Independent, Country Mart, Homeland and United divisions; Meijer Stores; Price Chopper; Publix Super Markets; and Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc’s Pick n’ Save, Copps and Metro Market divisions. In addition, the 4th annual Power Your Lunchbox Pledge program will run two activations over the 2017-2018 school year, one for back-to-school in August and another for return-to-school in January.

Also at the reception, the Produce for Kids We Heart RDs program, which provides resources to retail dietitians, celebrated its first anniversary. The program will continue in 2017 in partnership with like-minded commodity boards across the country. The kit is currently sent out to more than 380 retail dietitians at more than 52 retailers across the U.S.

A new aspect to the Produce for Kids website launched this week highlighting produce categories and sharing information with consumers on: seasonality; health benefits; tips to pick, prepare and store produce items; fun facts; recipes; videos; and downloadable resources.

Produce for Kids awarded partner organizations for their contributions throughout the years including an award for Most Charitable and Longest Standing Retailer.